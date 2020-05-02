The Grim Reaper Welcomes Floridians Back To Their Beaches

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 01:16 Hits: 9

Seems about where we're at. Source: CNN (CNN) Most Floridians hitting the newly reopened beaches are trading stay-at-home sweatpants for shorts and swimsuits. But when he heads out, Daniel Uhlfelder dons a raggedy black robe, conceals his face with a black cloth and wields his scythe. Uhfelder, an attorney, is haunting Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest their reopening, which he believes is premature. It's a macabre plea to beachgoers to stay home. I am live on the beaches today in Florida urging Floridians to stay home and save lives. More to come. pic.twitter.com/cvehCK5Wgs — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/grim-reaper-welcomes-floridians-back-their