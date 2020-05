Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 21:20 Hits: 2

The Capitol's attending physician sent coronavirus recommendations to senators and staffers on Friday outlining best practices as the Senate prepares to return on Monday amid the pandemic.The six-page list of guidelines from Brian Monahan, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495738-capitol-physician-recommends-masks-temperature-checks-for-when-senate-returns