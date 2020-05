Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 21:56 Hits: 5

The Senate will return Monday despite concerns of public health risks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has issued new guidelines for how members can gather.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/01/849318028/senate-to-return-under-new-guidelines-to-avoid-gatherings-wear-masks-when-possib?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics