Dr. Fauci's testimony had been requested by the House Appropriations Committee as part of an investigation into the the COVID-19 response. The White House called the request "counter-productive."

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/01/849375925/white-house-denies-congressional-request-for-dr-anthony-faucis-testimony?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics