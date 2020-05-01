Thanks To Mnuchin, Taxpayers Forked Out $33,000 For Secret Service At Trump Hotel

Articles

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s four-month stay in the lap of luxury at Trump’s D.C. hotel came with a $33,154 bonus for the Trump family, courtesy of the taxpayer-paid Secret Service. As The Washington Post explained, Mnuchin spent several months in the Trump hotel’s 2,000-square-foot Franklin Suite. During the pandemic, the Post notes the suite was listed at $8,300 a night, presumably a big markdown. Mnuchin claims he got an undisclosed discounted rate. Mnuchin footed the cost of that wet kiss to Trump. The Secret Service, which traditionally protects treasury secretaries, moved into the room next door to screen Mnuchin’s visitors and packages - at taxpayer expense. For that room, the Trump hotel charged the maximum rate that federal agencies were generally allowed to pay in 2017: $242 per night, according to the billing records. The Secret Service checked in Jan. 25, according to billing records obtained by The Washington Post, and didn’t make its last payment until June 12.

