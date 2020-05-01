The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

LISTEN: C&L's John Amato On The 'We've Got Issues' Podcast

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

The owner and founder of Crooks and Liars sits down (virtually) with Joshua Holland of "We've Got Issues." We're joined by Crooks and Liars Publisher John Amato, who has been covering Fox News' coverage of the pandemic. We also talk to John about MLB's plans to play some sort of baseball season in the midst of all of this madness. Spoiler: John is decidedly pro-baseball! You can listen to more of this episode as well as past episodes here.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/listen-cls-john-amato-weve-got-issues

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version