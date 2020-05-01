LISTEN: C&L's John Amato On The 'We've Got Issues' Podcast

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 17:38 Hits: 5

The owner and founder of Crooks and Liars sits down (virtually) with Joshua Holland of "We've Got Issues." We're joined by Crooks and Liars Publisher John Amato, who has been covering Fox News' coverage of the pandemic. We also talk to John about MLB's plans to play some sort of baseball season in the midst of all of this madness. Spoiler: John is decidedly pro-baseball! You can listen to more of this episode as well as past episodes here.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/listen-cls-john-amato-weve-got-issues