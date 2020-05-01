Good Job, Governor Kemp! 1,000 New Georgia COVID Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Articles

Governor Brian Kemp reopened Georgia on Friday, April 24th, against all advice. Even Donald Trump criticized the decision. Now we are seeing the impact this decision is having, just 7 days later. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that the Georgia Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,000 cases of COVID in the last 24 hours, bringing their total number of confirmed (ie, tested, which they aren't doing a lot of) to over 27,000. Over 1,140 Georgians have died from COVID, with 33 dying since mid-day Thursday. To be clear, Governor Kemp ignored widely accepted medical advice that it would be unwise for any city or state to "reopen" their economy, even with rules in place, until they saw not only a flattening, but a decrease in cases. And the standard is AT LEAST 14 days of lowering cases. Georgia has not seen that. In fact, cases continue to CLIMB by the hundreds each day in metro Atlanta alone.

