McConnell To Bring Senate Back Not To Fight Covid But To Confirm More Trump Judges

Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups are accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of endangering the health of members of Congress and Capitol Hill employees for political gain as the Kentucky Republican presses forward with plans to reconvene the chamber next week for the sole purpose of confirming more right-wing judges—including his unqualified 38-year-old protégé. "McConnell is calling the Senate back in, ignoring D.C.'s stay at home order, and putting thousands of Capitol employees at risk," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). "Not to do oversight of Trump's pandemic response. Not to pass a new relief bill. But to ram through more conservative judges." "Instead of focusing on Covid-19, Republicans have decided to prioritize stacking our federal courts with conservative ideologues. We should all be alarmed." —Vanita Gupta, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

