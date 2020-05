Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) plan to press ahead with executive branch and judicial nominees when the Senate reconvenes next week sets up a protracted floor fight with Democrats.The partisan fight over what only a few weeks ago...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495584-senate-faces-protracted-floor-fight-over-judges-amid-pandemic-safety-concerns