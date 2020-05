Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 10:27 Hits: 1

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) on Thursday discussed the difficulties in his relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), which he characterized as fundamentally lacking in communication.Schumer and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495608-schumer-discusses-tense-relationship-with-mcconnell-i-try-to-get-along-with