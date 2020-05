Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 13:58 Hits: 5

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled on Friday that they will not support a fifth coronavirus bill unless it provides liability protections for employers.“As the nation continues...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495633-mcconnell-mccarthy-liability-protections-absolutely-essential-for-next