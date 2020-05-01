The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Is Pushing To 'Find' Evidence That COVID Was Hatched In A Chinese Lab

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Yet again, Donald Trump and his band of incompetent sycophants are prioritizing their own propaganda efforts over the security of this nation and the health of Americans. We previously learned that the bizarre White House focus on hydroxychloroquine extended to actually stockpiling large quantities of the drug even as efforts to procure more urgent supplies like masks and ventilators sputtered; trials would soon prove the drug to be dangerous, and sometimes deadly, to COVID-19 patients, but not before the White House fired the government's chief vaccine expert for refusing to endorse the drug.

