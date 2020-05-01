Friday News Dump: White Thugs With Guns Are Special, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

Imagine. Imagine a mob of black men with guns storming Michigan's state capitol or BLOCKING THE ENTRANCE, as happened this week: This is inside the Michigan State Capitol at the doorway to the Legislative Chamber today April 30, 2020. Now, do you think African Americans, Latinos or anyone who had a deep spray-on tan could have made it this far inside alive while armed like this? #COVID19 #WhitePrivilege pic.twitter.com/7Zhbi6l3lc — rootwoman123 (@rootwoman123) May 1, 2020 No masks.No mental capacity.A #MAGA mess.Protesters pour into Michigan Capitol calling for end of state of emergency - CNN https://t.co/XVF713oBkO — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 1, 2020

