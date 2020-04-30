Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

As April comes to an end, about half of the states in the nation are beginning to reopen from COVID-19-related shutdowns. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Professor Crystal Watson of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health discusses the criteria that should be met in order for states to reopen. States that are currently reopening have largely not met those criteria.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-ready-or-not-the-u-s-is-starting-to-reopen/