Trump Claims There&#8217;s &#8216;Tremendous Pent-Up Demand&#8217; That&#8217;ll Boost Economy Because &#8216;I Feel It&#8217;

Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

Though tens of millions of Americans are getting laid off thanks to COVID-19, President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that there is “tremendous pent-up demand” that will lead to a “spectacular” economy next year because that’s what he feels.

“I’ll tell you what: I feel it,” Trump told New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and reporters in the Oval Office.

“And I will say I think next year is going to be a spectacular year in terms of growth, in terms of bringing our country back,” he continued. “I think we are going to have a really good year.”

The U.S. economy has taken a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and unemployment has skyrocketed to Great Depression levels of job losses.

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that 3,839,000 unemployment claims were filed last week, bringing the total number of claims over the past six weeks up to about 30 million.

Trump says 2021 is going to be a "spectacular year" for the economy because "I feel it." pic.twitter.com/ocQ0CmNfnS — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 30, 2020

