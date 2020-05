Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 01:04 Hits: 8

The capitol physician told Republican aides Thursday he does not have enough coronavirus tests for all lawmakers as senators are scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday, according to multiple media reports. The news comes after...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495592-capitol-physician-doesnt-have-enough-coronavirus-tests-for-all-lawmakers-as