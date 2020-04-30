Republicans Try To Grant Corporations Immunity From Covid-19 Lawsuits

Articles

A diverse coalition of nearly 120 progressive advocacy groups is urging Congress not to grant corporations sweeping immunity from coronavirus-related workplace safety lawsuits, warning that the Republican-backed proposal could have devastating consequences for both employees and customers. In a letter (pdf) to Democratic and Republican congressional leaders on Wednesday, the groups said they "strongly oppose any legislation that would establish nationwide immunity for businesses that operate in an unreasonably unsafe manner, causing returning workers and consumers to risk Covid-19 infection." "When workplaces are not properly protected, patients, customers, clients, and the community are all at risk," reads the letter, which was led by Public Citizen and the Center for Justice and Democracy. "This concern is not hypothetical. Some essential businesses have already put employees back in the workforce without ensuring their safety. As a result, infections have spread in and out of the workplace."

