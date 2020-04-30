Right Wing 'Bombshell' On Michael Flynn Is A Nothingburger

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 21:50 Hits: 5

Fox News, Devin Nunes and the usual wingnut suspects like Jonathan Turley are claiming Michael Flynn has been exonerated by the release of some handwritten notes from the FBI discussing his January 2017 interview and how to handle him. Fox News and others released the handwritten notes in an effort to smear the FBI and give Trump leverage to pardon his former national security advisor. They did the same thing to smear the Mueller investigation. ?? DEVELOPING… Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020 The Trump stooge Devin Nunes was party to the same type of lying behavior for Trump in 2017, that had him lose his leadership in the Intelligence Committee tweeted this: Clear now that General Flynn was set up by dirty cops at the highest levels of our government...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/rightwing-bombshell-michael-flynn