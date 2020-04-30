Brooke Baldwin Beats Down Barber Defying Stay-At-Home Order To Own The Libs

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 22:28 Hits: 4

Brooke Baldwin must be off somewhere getting a stiff drink after interviewing Juan Desmarais, owner of three barber shops in California. At least, I hope she is, because she deserves it. Desmarais has decided to defy California law, re-open his barber shops to customers, risking a $1,000 fine for each citation. (Note to California authorities...he's right there.) He swears to take precautions, wear masks, only allow one customer at a time into the shop, sanitize the chairs between customers, blah blah blah, but you've heard the argument before. Times are tough, he and his employees need to earn money, and no dang gub'mint is a'gonna tell him when to open and close. Baldwin sympathizes with the economic hardships, but when she begins to ask about the risk of catching the deadly disease — one from which she has just recovered — that is when things go truly off the rails into Yellow Submarine-land. He'd told her producer that he did not care if he caught COVID-19, so Baldwin asked if he still felt that way.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/brooke-baldwin-beats-down-barber-defying