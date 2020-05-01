The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WHOOPS! Trump Administration Accidentally Insured Extra 200,000 Through Obamacare

Coleman Drake, University of Pittsburgh and David Anderson, Duke University With an eye on replacing the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration took one particularly critical action in October 2017. It discontinued cost-sharing reduction subsidy payments to health insurers participating in the ACA marketplaces. But the response to those cuts was likely not what President Trump expected. State insurance commissioners and insurers used them to make marketplace health plans more affordable. Premium decreases were large – so large that 4.2 million potential enrollees had the option to purchase a marketplace plan for free in 2019.

