Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many people seem eager to switch to a vote-by-mail system for the general election in November. Elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich looks into why such a switch is more difficult than it seems here in the United States.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/switching-to-a-vote-by-mail-election-is-tougher-than-it-seems/