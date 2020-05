Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:02 Hits: 7

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a member of GOP leadership, quickly poured cold water Thursday on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) suggestion that state and local governments could need approximately $1 trillion more in federal assistance...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495511-cornyn-1-trillion-in-state-and-local-aid-a-pretty-outrageous-number