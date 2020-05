Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is seeking reelection and has allied himself with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to support the state's stay-at-home order even as many Republicans want to see the state reopen.

(Image credit: Mike McCarn/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/30/847906325/virus-outbreak-poses-political-challenge-for-republican-in-key-senate-race?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics