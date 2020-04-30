Louisiana Pastor Defies House Arrest, Holds Yet Another Church Service Amid Pandemic

Articles

Thursday, 30 April 2020

Tony Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has already been charged for violating Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home orders by holding packed church services amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. He was recently arrested on improper backing and aggravated assault charges for allegedly reversing a church van in the direction of a protester; after turning himself in, he was quickly released to a crowd of parishioners in the parking lot of the local police station. Unsurprisingly, he held a service that very same evening. Most recently he defied orders yet again by holding large services while placed under house arrest, as reported by local outlet The Advocate. At the church’s most recent Sunday service, Spell reportedly wore an ankle bracelet. The pastor declared: “I’m not hiding anymore.”

