Karen Pence Claims Mike Was 'Unaware' Of Mayo Clinic's Mask Policy

Karen Pence, the wife of the so-called vice president, told Fox and Friends this morning that her husband did not know of the Mayo Clinic's mask requirements when he visited their Minnesota headquarters on Tuesday. Mike Pence received an avalanche of criticism for being the only one not wearing a mask during his visit to Mayo Clinic. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked her straight up why the vice president was not wearing a mask. She replied, "Our medical experts told us wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease and knowing he doesn't have COVID-19, he didn't wear one." Mike Pence is the supposed leader of the coronavirus task force and he knows that anybody out in public should be wearing a mask -- whether they've been tested or not, whether they are infected or not. But Karen Pence did her wifely Trump administration duty... and lied for her husband. "It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out that they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask," Karen Pence said. The Mayo Clinic put out a tweet and deleted it which said they informed the vice president about their masking policy before he arrived.

