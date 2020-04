Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 19:55 Hits: 4

Tara Reade accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of a sexual assault that took place in 1993. NPR has now spoken to a former neighbor of Reade's who corroborates Reade's account on record.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/29/847982990/former-neighbor-corroborates-tara-reades-account-of-sexual-assault-by-joe-biden?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics