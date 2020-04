Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 02:14 Hits: 8

A former neighbor recalled to NPR that Tara Reade relayed the same detailed accusation against Biden many years ago. Many Democratic officials say they believe Biden did not assault Reade.

(Image credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/29/847840765/new-information-emerges-around-biden-sexual-assault-allegation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics