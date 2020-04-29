Jim Jordan: 'To Hell With Getting Sick, Get Back To Work!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 16:05 Hits: 4

The Republican Party and their "leaders" on Fox News have made it very clear that the lives of the American people are expendable, so long as they go back to work during the pandemic. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 59, 000 Americans, with over a million becoming infected, but Republicans in Congress just shrug their shoulders. Host Sandra Smith made believe Gym Jordan was heroic when he went to Congress and refused to wear a mask, in a juvenile attempt to try and thwart his own governor's stay-at-home orders. Jordan started the Fox interview by attacking Nancy Pelosi for listening to medical professionals (instead of jackasses like Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil) and keeping Congress closed. Sandra Smith then asked about a fourth round of stimulus. "Questions over whether or not there will be bipartisan support for another relief package. Where do you stand?" Sandra Smith asked. Jordan whined, “The best stimulus is to go back to work!” He continued, “The best phase four is to go back to work and we’re seeing states do that. So, look, we’ve already spent $3 trillion — and that was necessary -- " "The best approach now is let’s simply go back to work and we’re seeing states begin to do that,” Jordan said. These states are at direct odds with Dr. Fauci and our own CDC.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/rep-jim-jordans-mesage-hell-getting-sick