Gov. Cuomo Skewers GOP Senators: 'People Are Dying, You Can't Stop The Politics Even Now?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 17:08 Hits: 3

During his daily press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo highlighted the efforts of Americans to make masks to protect healthcare workers in contrast to Republican senators threatening to leave New York twisting in the wind. Cuomo ripped into DC Republican senators for their selfish attitude toward the states first. "Who do state and local governments fund? State and local governments fund police, firefighters, nurses, school teachers, food banks," he said. "That's who I want to fund. And that's what it means to fund a state and local government, and that's the choice that they're making." He went on to give a slow clap to the symbolic and useless tributes to healthcare workers, including the expensive flyovers by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, which he viewed as empty gestures and little more. "[DC Republicans] want to fund corporate America. That's who puts money in their pockets," Cuomo said. "And I say, let's fund working Americans." Warming up, he went on. "It's just smoke and mirrors to avoid the American people seeing the reality, which is whose pocket they want to put money in versus whose pocket state and local governments want to fund."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/cuomo-skewers-gop-senators