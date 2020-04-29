Fox News Doctor Downplays Virus Testing: 'Not The Silver Bullet'

Articles

One of the biggest failures of the Trump administration after the coronavirus was discovered and started to spread was in regards to using the DPA so we could produce enough testing kits for the American public. On Fox News' Outnumbered this morning, host Harris Faulkner interviewed Dr. Makary, a professor of public health at Johns Hopkins university and asked him about the rising death numbers and the amount of cases that are growing in the United States. Harris Faulkner asked him about testing and what role it plays in the rising death toll and number of confirmed cases. "We know about 21% of New Yorkers have been exposed based on antibody tests," Makary said. "So I don't want people to be alarmed when they see the cases surge." Really? What that tells us is that more people have been exposed to the virus than originally thought which is not comforting, jackass. And that explains the rising death toll too. It also means fewer people have been tested than should have been. He continued, "CVS is launching a thousand different sites where people can get tested nationwide.We heard that from the White House. You know, I'm just of the opinion, Harris, that testing is not the silver bullet. I know it's a minority opinion." '

