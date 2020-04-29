Appeals Court Rules Against Kansas Voter Restriction Championed By Kobach

Articles

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Kansas’ proof-of-citizenship voter registration requirement in a decision issued Wednesday.

The appeals court backed the trial judge’s finding that the requirement, which was championed by then-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), violated both the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution and the National Voter Registration Act.

