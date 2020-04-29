The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Appeals Court Rules Against Kansas Voter Restriction Championed By Kobach

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Kansas’ proof-of-citizenship voter registration requirement in a decision issued Wednesday.

The appeals court backed the trial judge’s finding that the requirement, which was championed by then-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), violated both the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution and the  National Voter Registration Act.

Read the opinion below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/DWexkSE0E6E/kansas-proof-of-citizenship-appeals-court-kobach

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version