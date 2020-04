Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 13:26 Hits: 1

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) on Tuesday blasted the Trump administration for failing to properly implement the four coronavirus relief packages passed by Congress, saying he would call on the Senate to begin oversight hearings...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494992-schumer-calls-for-hearings-on-trumps-abject-failure-at-implementing