Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Senate Republicans are eyeing holding a confirmation hearing next week for a controversial circuit court pick, setting off alarm bells among Democrats. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and GOP senators are...

