Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 09:02 Hits: 3

The National Institutes of Health has withdrawn funding from EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based organization that researches emerging diseases including the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/29/847731984/nih-ends-funding-for-u-s-nonprofits-covid-19-research-in-china?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics