'Maybe I Should Have A Freezer Full Of Lysol,' Nancy Pelosi Retorts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 12:09 Hits: 4

Trump: Whine, whine, whine! TRUMP: The Democrats, they don't want to come back. They don't want to come back. I think they should be back here but they don't. They're enjoying their vacation and they shouldn't be. Yeah, I think they are. I think they are. If you look at Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late night television, yeah, I think they probably are. They're having a good time. I think they should be back. I think they should all come back and we should work on this together. PELOSI: So rather than spending time talking about the president's saying we should inject Lysol in our lungs and he makes a big fuss about my having ice cream in my freezer, that's his latest today, most current today, she has Lysol in her freezer. I have ice cream in my freezer, I guess that's better than having Lysol in somebody's lungs as he is suggesting. But, again, enough of him. "Leave it to the president of the United States to be talking about ice cream and trying to actually -- he's so desperate because he's talking about people injecting disinfectants in their body, asking doctors whether they should do that, talking about sticking lights inside of bodies," Joe Scarborough said. "So then he starts so the only answer is that Nancy Pelosi's eating ice cream? I've been on the floor of the House of Representatives, I don't know if I've told you that or not, very crowded there.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/maybe-i-should-have-freezer-full-lysol