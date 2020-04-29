While Dr. Fauci Warns Of Second Wave, Republicans Insist On Reopening States

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Dr. Fauci didn't mince words. "If we're unsuccessful or prematurely trying to open up and we have additional outbreaks that are out of control, it could be a rebound to get us right back in the same boat that we were in a few weeks ago," he said yesterday. But Georgia, Texas, and Florida are starting to reopen, as CNN's Martin Savidge explained. In fact, Texas governor Greg Abbott told local officials they could not override his directive to relax restrictions. Well, I look at this stuff and I think about how consistently conservatives allow their feelings to override reality. And it always rises up and hits them in the head, yet still they soldier bravely on in the face of facts. Conservatives have been pointing to Sweden, and their awesome plan to build herd immunity with minimal restrictions. Guess how that's working out? I guess they think if they keep repeating it, it will still come true: Sweden did not join many of its European neighbors in imposing strict limits on citizens' lives; its death rate is now significantly higher than other Nordic countries. https://t.co/HH7oK3T3lT — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2020

