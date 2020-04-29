Wisconsin Is Literally Fighting For Its Life

Articles

The very lives of Wisconsinites hang in the balance of a pending case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as Republicans are putting money before the lives of the people. On April 16, Wisconsin Tony Evers extended the Safer at Home Order (think stay at home) until May 26, due to a new increase in the daily count of COVID-19 cases. With the extension of the order came such things as the closing of schools for the remainder of the school year and guidelines for the easement of the order which closely parallel those issued by Trump. Major corporate lobbying groups like Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and Wisconsin Tavern League had a conniption and started putting pressure on their bought and paid for servants, Republican legislators. In turn, the Republicans, led by Robin "Full PPE" Vos and Scott "I'm running for Congress" Fitzgerald, had their own conniption fit and filed a lawsuit directly with the special interest-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court. The basis of their argument is that the COVID-19 cases are leveling off and that most people don't like the order. Both arguments are, of course, false.

