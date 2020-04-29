The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Republican Amash Exploring Presidential Run

U.S. Congressman Justin Amash says he is exploring a presidential run as a Libertarian Party candidate. 

He announced his plans Tuesday, saying the country is ready for a president who brings people together and restores respect for the Constitution. 

Amash drew attention last July when he left the Republican Party to become an independent, citing a dissatisfaction with the state of partisan politics. 

He has also been a critic of President Donald Trump and joined Democrats in voting for Trump’s impeachment. 

The Libertarian Party welcomed Amash’s interest and said it anticipates a “robust debate” among several candidates. 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/former-republican-amash-exploring-presidential-run

