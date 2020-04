Articles

Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that the next coronavirus bill has to include liability protections for employers or it will not pass the Senate."My red line going forward on this bill is we need to provide...

