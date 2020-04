Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 10

Trump has also attributed the high number of cases in the U.S. to heightened testing. But testing in the U.S. is still not adequate or widespread enough to know who has coronavirus.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/29/847629575/the-u-s-hits-1-million-coronavirus-cases-one-third-of-all-the-worlds-cases?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics