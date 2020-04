Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 10

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds 50% say they or someone in their household has lost hours or a job due to the pandemic. They also say their governors are doing a better job it than Trump.

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/29/847517729/poll-half-of-americans-financially-affected-by-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics