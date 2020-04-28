Scarborough Calls Out Pence Statement On Tests As 'Blithering Idiocy'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 13:12 Hits: 0

Just listen to this stunning horse hockey: JON KARL: Mr. Vice President, in early March, you said we'd be at 4 million tests the following week. We just got there in the last few days. What have you learned about what went wrong, you know, a month and a half, over the last month and a half or two months, and what's going to go right now? What lessons have you learned from the mistakes over the last month and a half or so? PENCE: I appreciate the question. but it represents a misunderstanding on your part. And, frankly, a lot of people in the public's part, about the difference between having a test versus the ability to actually process the test. KARL: When you said 4 million tests seven weeks ago, you were talking about tests being sent out, not actually being completed? I'm a little confused. PENCE: John, I think that's precisely correct. In my first week on this job, we were informed that HHS -- I believe IDT was the vendor -- had distributed a million and was distributing another 4 million. We believe they did. Again, those were tests that, frankly, but for the president's leadership, we'd still be waiting on those tests to be done, in many cases. Scarborough and company proceeded to eviscerate Trump's Renfield. "Okay. For all you students out there, kids doing class on Zoom, tell your teachers you can take the test but you just can't complete the test. The vice president says so. But you still want full credit for it," Mika Brzezinski said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/scarborough-calls-out-pence-statement