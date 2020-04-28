SCOTUS Ruling Could Mean Rebates For Affected ACA Enrollees

Articles

Tuesday, 28 April 2020

There are a whole lot of ifs, ands, and buts involved, but there is at least a possibility that some ACA enrollees will eventually see a rebate as a result of the recent Supreme Court ruling on ACA risk corridors. ACA blogger Charles Gaba explains: ... As I explained last November, it's possible that a big chunk of that $12 billion windfall will end up being rebated to several million ACA exchange enrollees in the end anyway thanks to the ACA's Medical Loss Ratio provision. There's a lot of variables and caveats involved, including not knowing how the revenue will be recorded (will it be on a "cash basis", in which case it'll be a one-time revenue spike for 2021? Or will it be recorded via accrual accounting, in which case the carriers would have to go back and adjust their financial records from 2015, 2016 & 2017? If it's the former, then millions of people enrolled in an ACA exchange plan in 2021 could see massive MLR rebate checks showing up in 2022, 2023 and 2024. After all, as I noted a week or so ago, the 2021 MLR payments are already expected to be huge to begin with, and I assume they'll be pretty robust in 2022 as well.

