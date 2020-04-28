Pence Visited Mayo Clinic Without Mask, Violating Policy

Articles

Mike Pence refused to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic today, violating its policy as he visited a facility with severely ill patients highly vulnerable to coronavirus. From NBC News: Vice President Mike Pence went on a tour of the Mayo Clinic's coronavirus testing labs Tuesday — and ignored the prestigious Minnesota hospital's rules that all occupants wear a mask. "Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today," the clinic tweeted while Pence was still inside meeting with doctors and patients. The tweet was later deleted. (screenshot) … A reporter who accompanied Pence on the tour said he was the only person seen inside the facility without a face covering. Photos and video of his tour posted on social media showed Pence meeting with several doctors and at least one patient. Pence is mirroring Dear Leader Donald Trump who has also refused to wear a mask, Politico notes, yet “many local officials view the use of masks as crucial to reopening the economy."

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/pence-visited-mayo-clinic-without-mask