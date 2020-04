Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 15:33 Hits: 2

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said in a new interview that he will not vote for President Trump in November, citing concerns going back before the 2016 campaign."I just couldn't support [Trump] long before he started to run. The birtherism thing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495014-former-sen-jeff-flake-says-he-will-not-vote-for-donald-trump