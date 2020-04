Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 17:25 Hits: 4

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Tuesday that President Trump’s suggestion to inject disinfectants into the human body to fight a coronavirus infecton last week is “the exact opposite of what a leader should be doing” at this point in the pandemic....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495049-klobuchar-coronavirus-cure-comments-opposite-of-what-trump-should-do