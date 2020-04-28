The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Irish Daily Mirror To Trump: 'Imbleach Him'

Trump has turned the United States into a worldwide laughingstock. This headline tells it all from the Irish Daily Press from Saturday: The Irish are now calling the U.S. so-called president, a moron. 'Imbleach Him" We've already impeached Donald Trump, but it's up to him to take Howard Stern's advice. Trump would get huge television ratings if he injected bleach on live TV. And we know how much he loves his television ratings. He loves ratings more than the US population he's sworn to protect.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/irish-daily-mirror-imbleach-him

