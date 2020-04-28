The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden At Virtual Town Hall

UPDATE: The live stream is over now, but you can watch the entire video above. After Hillary endorsed Biden, they discussed topics of concern, with Michelle Kwan moderating the questions from the public. Healthcare, Social Security, equal pay for women and hazard pay for essential workers were discussed. ---- Join us live for a town hall event with Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton to discuss the issues women face with regard to COVID-19. Clinton is also expected to endorse Biden at the event, long expected but still important. Leave your thoughts in the comments. (Note: This event is expected to go live at 3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT but it may not start right on time. Be patient, get your lunch, and chat with us in the comments until it starts)

