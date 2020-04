Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 21:24 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday accused Democrats and the media of a double standard in their response to a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden.McConnell, during a Fox News Radio interview, was...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494915-mcconnell-criticizes-media-for-double-standard-on-biden-kavanaugh