Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 23:17 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned on Monday that the battle for control of the Senate in the November election will be a "dogfight," with neither party currently having a "lock" on winning the majority. McConnell,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494940-mcconnell-battle-for-control-of-the-senate-will-be-a-dog-fight